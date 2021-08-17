Harnessing technology to help end world hunger

For more than 40 years, thousands of people have made a home in the Sahrawi refugee camp in the Sahara Desert in Algeria. Refugees there have typically survived on a combination of international aid and tending livestock whose diet consisted of garbage and organic waste. It’s not a place where you’d expect to see people growing their own food.

That’s exactly what’s been happening over the last few years, though, with the help of an innovation team of the United Nations organization called the World Food Programme (WFP) Innovation Accelerator. In 2016, WFP piloted its H2Grow hydroponic cultivation initiative to help people affected by hunger grow their own food. You don’t need soil for hydroponic farming, and it uses 90% less water and 75% less space than traditional farming.

These qualities make it well suited for even the most extreme environments, like in the Sahara. People in the Sahrawi refugee camp use plastic jerricans, scrap metal, and clay mud huts to grow barley, which they feed to their livestock to increase the quantity and nutritional value of the meat and milk they’re producing.

The success of the H2Grow initiative in this harsh environment inspired WFP to expand the project to other populations affected by conflict. Today, it’s operating in nine countries and has impacted more than 26,500 people. Initiatives such as this helped to earn the WFP Innovation Accelerator a spot on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.