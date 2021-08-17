Innovating at speed during a crisis

When the pandemic first closed in on Synchrony’s Stamford, Conn., headquarters, leadership realized the consumer financial-services company needed to act fast. Faced with an unprecedented challenge, Synchrony quickly moved its roughly 16,000-person workforce home. There was no time for presentations and long discussions.

“The leadership team recognized we needed to operate differently,” says Carol Juel, Synchrony’s chief technology and operating officer. Guided by her experience in the tech sector, Juel suggested that management start operating as an agile team, prioritizing speed and decision-making. The team met multiple times a day to discuss issues and make strategic decisions.

With leadership’s support, Juel led adoption of agile principles into every corner of the business. In a difficult year, the company saw its massive investment in technology made just a few years earlier pay dividends: Many of Synchrony’s partners were able to use its open-banking APIs—application programming interfaces— to build customized apps that responded to consumers’ increased demand for contactless commerce.

Those investments also allowed Synchrony to respond nimbly to swings in market forces. “We looked at the massive shift to digital during the pandemic and used agile innovation processes to listen, learn, and deploy capabilities for our partners,” Juel says. As a result, Synchrony was able to launch major credit-card programs remotely with Verizon and Venmo at the height of the pandemic. Accomplishments such as these are what helped Fast Company recognize the firm as one of this year’s Best Workplaces for Innovators.