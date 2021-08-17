Building ethical technology

ATB Financial has been around for a while—83 years, to be exact. Despite its venerable tradition, the Alberta, Canada– based company continues to press the accelerator on innovation, particularly when it comes to emerging technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

“The pace and scale of innovation is accelerating across the board, forcing traditional organizations to shift gears from incremental change to completely reimagining the core of their business,” says Sue McGill, ATB’s SVP of ATB Ventures. “It’s no longer a question of what an organization should change, but rather how quickly a company can transform itself so it’s ready for the next disruption.”

To that end, in 2018 ATB launched ATB Ventures, which brings together entrepreneurs, technologists, and creatives with diverse backgrounds and experiences to develop cutting-edge solutions that address some of today’s most complex challenges. This focus on disruptive innovation that has the potential to dramatically change the trajectory of industries is a big reason why the company earned a spot on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.

COMBATTING AI BIAS

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a must-have tool for businesses looking to deliver more personalized customer service. But as AI has become more ubiquitous, problems with the technology have become more apparent. In particular, historical data bias has affected AI technologies on a systemic level.