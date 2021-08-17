Evolving to better serve its members

Last year, as the U.S. went into lockdown, a clear need arose: Many older Americans needed assistance with simple tasks like picking up prescriptions and going to the grocery store. At the same time, volunteers around the country had raised their hands to let the organization know they were ready to help. The problem was connecting the two groups.

Just days after the pandemic was declared, AARP Innovation Labs quickly developed and launched its new Community Connections platform within 10 days, with a Spanish language site coming just five days later. “To be able to move at such a quick pace and to be helping millions of people across the country in a short period of time was amazing,” says Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO of AARP.

In fact, such innovation has been part of AARP’s DNA since its founding 63 years ago. AARP is constantly pushing boundaries both inside and outside the organization, challenging staff and startup organizations to think creatively and take risks in order to transform industries and disrupt the notion of aging. “We do everything we can to make sure people over 50 have what they need to live a long, fulfilling life,” Jenkins says.

CHANGE FROM WITHIN

For AARP, innovation starts at home. “As everyday innovators in aging, every employee is committed to thinking of new ways to help older people,” Jenkins says. Over the past two years, the organization has embarked on a campaign of digital change, unifying 30 years’ worth of data systems and creating programs to better meet members’ rapidly changing needs. This has allowed the organization to manage member information more efficiently and has given rise to new products such as AARP Perks, a web browser extension launching this year that alerts members to valuable benefits and content as they browse the internet.