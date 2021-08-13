Do I quality for a COVID-19 booster shot? Here’s who does and doesn’t

Late on Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a new, emergency use authorization to supply some Americans with third doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The authorization is in direct response to the latest COVID-19 surge due to the delta variant, and it follows similar recommendations already instituted in other parts of the world, including Israel and France.

Who qualifies for the new booster?

The FDA is approving the booster shots for “certain immunocompromised people.” These are people who have either received organ transplants or “are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.” The FDA says that available data clearly demonstrates that a third dose of the vaccine can help protect these individuals.

To be clear, no one can go to their local pharmacy and get a third shot just yet, as the process for proving your eligibility has not been shared (though it may likely be through a doctor).

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, said on Morning Edition that the reason for a third booster shot is not because these patients’ immunity to COVID is waning. The issue is that they may have never had much immunity in the first place from the first two shots. In a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, a third dose of the Moderna vaccine boosted immunity in organ transplant recipients.