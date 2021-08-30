advertisement
advertisement

PAID CONTENT

hey2
PAID CONTENT

Overcoming hurdles and impacting people’s health

Looking for health and disease solutions drives scientists morning, noon, and night

By FastCo Works
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

In this custom episode of Innovation Festival 360, Selma Masri, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Biological Chemistry at UCI School of Medicine, discusses how a STEM career has translational potential for human health and disease.

advertisement
advertisement

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

More

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life