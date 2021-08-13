Yale researchers say social media’s outrage machine has the biggest influence on moderate groups

A new study out of Yale University suggests the reason that your Facebook and Twitter feeds are now laden with scathing political diatribes and lengthy personal commentary is because we’ve been subtly trained to post those, through a system of rewards powered by “likes” and “shares.” Simply put, because content with “expressions of moral outrage” is more popular, we publish more of it.

For the study, the team of researchers built machine-learning software capable of identifying moral outrage in Twitter posts, which then trawled nearly 13 million tweets from over 7,000 users. After tracking the users’ pages over time, they discovered those who racked up more “likes” or “retweets” after showing outrage were more likely to keep doing so in future posts. This was subsequently backed up by controlled behavioral experiments conducted by the team.

But surprisingly, the finding was not confined to political echo chambers, where you would naturally expect slanted voices to grow louder. It’s true, the researchers say, that users with more politically radical networks spewed more outrage overall than those with more center-of-spectrum networks. But the rewards system had the greatest influence on the latter: “People with politically moderate friends and followers are more sensitive to social feedback that reinforces their outrage expressions,” Molly Crockett, a Yale associate professor, said in a statement. “This suggests a mechanism for how moderate groups can become politically radicalized over time . . . [through] feedback loops that exacerbate outrage.”