IRS unemployment tax refund August update: You might get a check next week if you’ve been waiting

More tax refunds are on the way for people who overpaid taxes on 2020 unemployment compensation, and now we’re getting fresh signs that the next round of payments could be coming as soon as next week.

A number of excited social media users took to Twitter, Reddit, and Facebook groups on Friday to say their online tax transcript had updated with a payment date of Wednesday, August 18. That would be consistent with historical payment patterns from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which has typically begun sending out unemployment-related refunds on a Wednesday for people with direct deposit. (Previous rounds began hitting bank accounts on July 14 and July 28, both Wednesdays.)

As of Friday morning, the IRS has not officially announced when the next round of payments, expected in August, would be delivered. Reached for comment by Fast Company, a spokesperson for the agency had no immediate information. We’ll update this post when we hear more.

In the meantime, if you’ve been waiting patiently for one of these payments, it’s worth checking your tax transcript, which will usually update when a new payment to you has been authorized.