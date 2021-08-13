This one chart shows why Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is worth $900 million

One of the biggest pieces of entertainment biz news so far this year was the sale of Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company to a Blackstone-backed company earlier this month. Hello Sunshine, a Fast Company Most Innovative Company , sold for an eye-watering $900 million.

Some in the industry balked at the price of the five-year-old company, which only has four films and six television series under its belt. But now data from content analytics firm Diesel Labs shed some light onto why those in the entertainment industry see so much value in Hello Sunshine.

Though Hello Sunshine has only produced six television series to date (three more are in the pipeline), three of those series have been pretty big hits for the streaming services they’ve debuted on: Big Little Lies (HBO Max), The Morning Show (Apple TV+), and Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu). While all have been critically well-received, Diesel Labs’ data shows just why they have so much commercial value to streamers: They’re all near the top drivers of user engagement for subscribers who are new to the shows’ respective streaming platforms.