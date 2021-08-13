This startup uses the cooling towers on buildings as carbon capture devices

advertisement advertisement advertisement

On top of a nondescript industrial building in the Bay Area city of San Leandro, a company is pioneering a new way to fight climate change: Hacking a cooling tower—the equipment used for air conditioning in large buildings—to help pull CO2 from the atmosphere. So-called direct air capture machines are already in use elsewhere. But they’re expensive to build and run. And by combining the technology with an existing cooling tower, the startup, called Noya, is working to make it more affordable so it can grow faster.

Cofounder and CEO Josh Santos, previously a project manager for electric vehicles at Tesla and Harley Davidson, started working on the technology with his roommate after conversations about climate change. “We just asked ourselves one day, the climate problem is caused by there being too much CO2 in the sky, so… can we just pull it out, and process it out of the sky? We started looking into this and trying to understand why people weren’t doing this at scale. And what we found was that we’ve had the technology to capture CO2 from the sky since the 1930s. But we haven’t been able to do it cheaply enough, and we haven’t been able to do it quickly.” Direct air capture plants are typically massive and expensive. One under development in Texas, designed to eventually capture a million metric tons of CO2 a year, likely will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to build. Santos and cofounder Daniel Cavero, his former roommate, started thinking about how to reduce the cost. They eventually realized that cooling towers could be part of the solution. The devices already use fans to pull in outside air, just like typical direct air capture machines. “Cooling towers are basically big boxes that have a fan on top of them that pulls in air from the ambient environment,” says Santos. Inside, the devices use water as part of the process of cooling. The company adds chemicals to the water, which allows it to soak up carbon from the air in the system. Since the fans, pumps, and other parts of the cooling tower are already running, combining the processes helps save energy. The CO2 is stored onsite, and additional equipment pressurizes the gas so it can be taken elsewhere and sold.

