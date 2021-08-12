Developing a fearless mindset

advertisement advertisement advertisement

It’s funny, I have to say—every time I’ve given someone an opportunity in this organization, they haven’t failed me.

Rewind back to Q1 of this year. I had been thinking over assigned responsibilities and roles for different departments within our company. I decided to give a newer employee a little more responsibility going into Q2 than he might have been ready for, but I knew he was looking for chances to prove himself. I’ve always been a believer that we need people in our lives who help us realize the limitations we put on ourselves. I’m extremely proud to work among our team of marketers, creatives, data analysts, and account managers. Our team is composed of individuals with a genuine passion for business. Working with hundreds of agencies spanning across many industries, anything less than real heart wouldn’t serve our clients to par. These reflections prompt me to ask: How many of us are holding back, not doing what we truly desire, because we lack the courage?

Why are there so few individuals who are truly unencumbered by fear? Few are those who take chances every day and are willing to fail despite the consequences. These individuals simply don’t care if that’s the outcome, because the punishment of not trying would be more painful than any rejection. TRAITS OF THE FEARLESS Do you ever notice how the wired-for-success individuals possess better-than-average self-awareness? They’re fully aware of their triggers and seem to possess the ability to harness their emotions when it best suits them. Fearless individuals are introspective of their own mental processes in that they feel the fear and do the thing anyway. Another common trait of the fearless is that they give themselves the leniency to be human. They’re not afraid to be vulnerable because they know everyone fails along this journey. Should something not fall in their favor, they take what they’ve learned and use it to their advantage the next time they have to go to bat.

Rounding out this list, the risk-takers (the fearless) are comfortable in their own skin. They know exactly what they stand for; thus, they aren’t phased by rejection. They know a “no” is just an opportunity for something bigger. DISCOVERING WHAT YOU HAVE A ‘KNACK’ FOR I’m a firm believer that everyone has a certain ‘knack’ or particular skill set. Whether you’ve found it or not, it’s typically the thing that gives you a sense of purpose. Some are lucky enough to find it in their vocation. However, it’s not as easy as rubbing a crystal ball and then sticking brush to canvas. A good starting place is laying out frameworks so you can clarify your strengths and weaknesses and get serious about the things you care about. Perhaps most important to derive: What is your north star? What risks are you willing to take to have it?

Clarity is the first and often hardest step. Having a plan to obtain your vision can be equally as challenging. A plan that breaks down, step-by-step, what you have to execute to acquire your vision takes sincerity and steadfast commitment. Take public speaking, for example. That’s a fear so many people admit to. As someone who’s experienced the fear-induced inner dialogue, I can tell you how I break down what I need to do to successfully influence my audience. • Research the subject matter. Don’t succumb to imposter syndrome by thinking you aren’t qualified. Put fear to rest by knowing the topic inside and out and be okay with not delivering perfection. Hint: Perfection doesn’t really exist.

• Get up and talk in front of smaller crowds. Utilize every chance you get to speak in front of peer groups. Gather friends and family around and keep improving with feedback. • Change the frame in which you view the task. Do yourself a favor and scrap the ‘this is my one chance’ mentality. It rarely ever is. Think of each opportunity where pressure resides as a chance to measure yourself. Take what you’re good at, along with what you need to improve on, and do it over and over again. IT COMES DOWN TO HOW YOU FRAME THINGS To conclude today’s thoughts, there’s one important truth I’ve come to know: the thing can never affect you. But how you frame it does. Both positive and negative events can only have as much control over you as you let them. Learn to reframe what does not work out in your favor, and don’t get too comfortable with the wins.

