advertisement
advertisement
  • 1:25 pm

Ghosting on dating apps is annoying. Match wants to end it

When chats stall, Match users will receive nudges to continue the conversation, or a reminder to politely beg off.

Ghosting on dating apps is annoying. Match wants to end it
[Photos: Courtesy Match]
By Arianne Cohen1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Change is underway at Match Group, the parent company of most of the dating sites you’ve considered (Hinge, Tinder, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, Pairs, OurTime, Meetic). Change is always underway at the company, which is known for constantly tinkering with algorithms and match methods in ways that drive users bananas.

advertisement

But lately its eponymous service, Match, has been trying to end a dating rite of passage: ghosting.

Now when chats stall, Match users will receive nudges to continue the conversation, or a reminder to politely beg off. One new prompts says, “We don’t believe in leaving people hanging. So let’s keep things moving.” Users can either click on conversation suggestions or “unmatch,” which sends the other user a polite message.

Match will also release “Matched By Us,” a once-a-week match where both users can see each other and don’t need to await mutual “likes.” This is presumably aimed the many users, often male, who send out dozens of messages to get one mutual pairing.

advertisement
advertisement

Match is also doubling down on attracting older daters, who are being hotly pursued by a number of sites such as Silver Singles, MatureDating, and Date My Age. Match’s new campaign, called “Adults Date Better,” proclaims that “young love was great, but dating as a fully formed emotionally mature human? Man, that’s on a whole other level.”

Big picture: The pandemic has expedited Match’s push into video interactions that allow users to ascertain chemistry without stepping out into the real world. Match Group acquired Korean social media company Hyperconnect for $1.7 billion this year, and says it will integrate Hyperconnect’s technology into its dating apps with video chat and online group mixers. As CEO Shar Dubey recently told investors, “Our ultimate vision here is for people to never have to go on a bad first date again.”

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life