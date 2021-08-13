Ghosting on dating apps is annoying. Match wants to end it

Change is underway at Match Group, the parent company of most of the dating sites you’ve considered (Hinge, Tinder, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, Pairs, OurTime, Meetic). Change is always underway at the company, which is known for constantly tinkering with algorithms and match methods in ways that drive users bananas.

But lately its eponymous service, Match, has been trying to end a dating rite of passage: ghosting.

Now when chats stall, Match users will receive nudges to continue the conversation, or a reminder to politely beg off. One new prompts says, “We don’t believe in leaving people hanging. So let’s keep things moving.” Users can either click on conversation suggestions or “unmatch,” which sends the other user a polite message.

Match will also release “Matched By Us,” a once-a-week match where both users can see each other and don’t need to await mutual “likes.” This is presumably aimed the many users, often male, who send out dozens of messages to get one mutual pairing.