Can an app be medicine? These companies think so

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Software applications—apps—drive everything about how we function in the world. But can apps function as medicine? Can they treat our health problems, or better yet, prevent them?

advertisement

advertisement

An organization founded in 2017 called the Digital Therapeutics Alliance believes that software can prevent, treat, and manage a range of health issues. And now its members, armed with stacks of peer reviewed papers, are trying to get the government to write legislation that creates a pathway for their success. “Think of us as a digital drug,” says Big Health founder Peter Hames. The company has two mobile apps, Daylight, which treats anxiety, and Sleepio, which treats insomnia. The apps deliver cognitive behavioral therapy, a skills based therapy that, through a virtual professor, teaches you techniques for falling asleep and mitigating anxiety. It also asks users to log progress through a sleep diary. This level of data collection allows Big Health to document whether or not its app is working. Together, the two apps have been the subject of 56 peer-reviewed clinical papers, of which 13 included randomized controlled trials, involving 13,000 participants. There is fairly thorough data supporting their usefulness, because the effects of apps—just like drugs—can be measured and validated. “More participants have taken part in controlled studies of Sleepio, our insomnia therapeutic, than have ever taken part in studies of Ambien,” says Hames.

advertisement

advertisement

In general, digital therapeutics tend to take a lifestyle approach to illness, teaching patients how to manage health problems ranging from chronic pain and diabetes to anxiety. The Digital Therapeutics Alliance has 59 member companies, including pharmaceutical giant Boehringer Ingelheim. In the last few years, it’s seen growing investment from venture capital. In 2015, the category attracted $134.3 million in venture funding, but by 2019, digital therapeutics had cleared $1.2 billion worth of deals, according to Pitchbook data. Pitchbook’s analysts estimate that digital therapeutics will be worth $6.9 billion by 2025. “Through data we’re tying to make sure users are more engaged, retained, and eventually help them improve clinical outcomes,” says Erez Raphael, CEO of DarioHealth. “Further, we have the data to prove the clinical outcomes.” Part of why these interventions are successful is because they make keeping up with healthcare regimens much easier. The apps not only allow members to track their own progress, but often feature other accountability measures, like check-ins with a coach—all of which can be done from home. Ostensibly, any kind of treatment proven to treat sleeplessness or reduce anxiety should be prescribable and covered by health insurance. Some major insurers do cover Sleepio (the company also has a deal with CVS/Caremark and the National Health Service in the U.K). However, other digital therapeutics companies are still struggling to be accepted for insurance reimbursement. Many digital therapeutics provide treatment for on-going conditions, which are not always easily reimbursable under fee-for-service insurance models.

advertisement