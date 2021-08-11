Airbnb travel fantasies are weirder than ever

A year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, American restlessness has reached a fever pitch and travel fantasies are getting wilder and wackier.

That’s what we’ve gathered from recent data published by Airbnb. The home-and-vacation rental company shared insights gleaned from millions of user searches spanning 2019 to 2021, and interest in “quirky” rental properties has skyrocketed through the roof.

Apparently, people are seeking places that differ dramatically from the patchwork of four-walled rooms we call “houses” and “apartment units,” in which many have been trapped for 17 months on end. They’re looking to trade city for country and sea; straight walls for curved walls, or no walls at all. Queries for yurts, huts, and islands are all up over 1,300%, topping the list of searches with the most massive growth. That’s followed by “earth houses,” a term for a dwelling that is literally built into the earth—into the side of a hill, perhaps, or even underground, with rock and soil acting upon its walls and roof (think hobbit houses or caves).

Tiny homes, a burgeoning trend for years now, also rose in popularity, although not as much as other types of spaces (perhaps thanks to pandemic claustrophobia).