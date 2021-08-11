Dollar General recall: Lounge chairs made in China recalled over amputation fears

That last thing you think will happen when you sit back to relax in a lounge chair on your patio is that you may lose a body part, but that is unfortunately what has happened to some owners of a lounge chair sold by Dollar General, warns the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC has issued a recall for certain True Living Sling Loungers sold at Dollar General stores from January 2019 to September 2019. The loungers in question have white frames with solid green or blue fabric and were sold for around $20 each. Though no model number is printed on the loungers, affected models have the 12-digit Universal Product Code (UPC) number of 430001047344, which is listed on the receipt if you still have it.

In total, about 155,000 affected models were sold. They were originally manufactured by the Shanghai Worth Garden Products, of Shanghai, China. The CPSC says the main problem with the loungers is that they can collapse, and if fingers are around the metal joints when they do so, your digits could be lacerated, or worse—amputated entirely. The CPSC says there have been three confirmed cases of the loungers collapsing causing amputations or lacerations.

If you have one of these loungers, the CPSC says you should slash the fabric immediately to render it unusable and then contact Dollar General to return it for a full refund. Dollar General can be contacted at 800-678-9258. You can find more information on the company’s official product recall page, too.