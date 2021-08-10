The talent equation: How new innovation-driven roles in surprising fields are redefining our perception of scientists

Description

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in unprecedented scientific strides. As the world’s attention turned to scientific discovery to stop the virus’s spread, many burgeoning doctors, scientists, engineers, and technicians were inspired to pursue careers in research. In this custom episode of Innovation Festival 360, Fast Company and The Estée Lauder Companies discuss how innovation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) is revolutionizing virtually every area of our daily lives, from health care to the beauty industry.