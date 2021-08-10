The talent equation: How new innovation-driven roles in surprising fields are redefining our perception of scientists

Innovation Festival 360
The Estée Lauder Companies
women in science

Description

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in unprecedented scientific strides. As the world’s attention turned to scientific discovery to stop the virus’s spread, many burgeoning doctors, scientists, engineers, and technicians were inspired to pursue careers in research. In this custom episode of Innovation Festival 360, Fast Company and The Estée Lauder Companies discuss how innovation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) is revolutionizing virtually every area of our daily lives, from health care to the beauty industry.

Speakers

Lisa Napolione
Lisa Napolione
Senior Vice President of Global R&amp;D,
The Estée Lauder Companies
Selma Masri, PhD
Selma Masri, PhD
Assistant Professor, Department of Biological Chemistry,
UCI School of Medicine
Mariana Matus, PhD
Mariana Matus, PhD
Co-Founder &amp; CEO,
Biobot Analytics

Moderator

Abigail Bassett
Abigail Bassett
Moderator,
FastCo Works
