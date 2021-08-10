Who is Kathy Hochul? New York State will get its first woman governor after Cuomo steps down

After a storm of sexual allegations continued to grow and threaten his ability to lead the state of New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo is resigning. Taking his place is Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who has stayed out of the limelight for most of Cuomo’s tenure.
Now that she’s running the fourth most-populated state in the country, here’s a rundown of what she’s all about:
- Background: A Buffalo native, Hochul worked as student organizer, lawyer, and bank vice president. She was raised Irish-Catholic. Her father was a steelworker and union organizer. She has bachelor’s from Syracuse University and a law degree from Catholic University. She is married to William Hochul Jr., former U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York, and they have two children.
- Politics: She served as a member of her Hamburg Town Board, Erie County clerk, and a U.S. representative for New York’s 26th Congressional District 2011-2013. She served on the House Armed Services and Homeland Security committees. Earlier in her public-service career, Hochul worked for Congressman John LaFalce and U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, both Democrats from New York.
- Select political positions: Hochul supports the Affordable Care Act and LGBTQ rights, is pro-choice, and has advocated for working families in the form of tax cuts for low- and middle-income workers, a $15 minimum wage, and paid family leave.
- Life with Cuomo: Hochul is his second lieutenant governor. He initially ran for New York’s highest office in 2010 with Bob Duffy. Duffy didn’t continue in the role when Cuomo ran for re-election in 2014, and Hochul was selected as his replacement and ran with him again in 2018.
- Albany trivia: Due to a governor resigning, the Empire State will have a female governor for the first time in its history, which stretches back to before the United States was a country. That’s also how New York got its first Black governor. David Patterson rose to the top job in 2008 after his boss, Eliot Spitzer, resigned due to a prostitution scandal.
- Advocacy: Hochul worked with her mother and her aunt to create a transitional home for victims of domestic violence in Erie County, called the Kathleen Mary House.