This startup is bringing the first mind-controlled prosthetic arm to market

A typical prosthetic arm still looks essentially the way it has for more than a century, with a simple hook that can open and close to squeeze and hold objects. An artificial arm now in development works very differently: The hand on the device is connected to a bracelet that can read muscle signals in an amputee’s stump, so that person can move, tap, and squeeze artificial fingers simply by thinking.

“When you think you want to move—you want to rotate your wrist, or you want to move your fingers—the signal travels from your brain down your spinal cord, and then out the peripheral nerves from the spinal cord into your arm,” says Tyler Hayes, CEO of Atom Limbs, the startup bringing the device to market. “Even when someone has lost or damaged a limb, those nerves are still there and they’re still firing into muscles, it’s just that there’s no real hand left to move. So we listen to the electrical field emanating from your arm, from your muscles, and just tap into that exact signal that your body is sending.” The prosthetic, loaded with 200 sensors, also gives users a sense of touch as they grasp an object. The arm can lift 45 pounds.

The technology was first developed over a decade of research at Johns Hopkins’ Applied Physics Laboratory with a $120 million grant from the Department of Defense. Hayes, a serial entrepreneur, saw a video of an early prototype and reached out to the university, creating a partnership to launch it as a product. “The work for the last six months has just been moving from what you call a research prototype, which is what they have made, to the development prototype that we’re making,” he says.

Some other more advanced prosthetics have recently been developed called myoelectric prostheses. They also use electrodes, but require a user to flex their muscles to make simple movements rather than using thought to control a hand, and they have more limited use. “You cannot move fingers individually,” he says. “You can’t even wiggle your fingers side to side. You literally can go from what you’d call a key grip, for holding your car keys, to a lateral grip for holding a book. It’s just really pre-programmed positions.”