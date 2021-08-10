FEMA emergency alert: Here’s what to know about those cell-phone and TV warnings

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Your cell phone or the cell phone of someone you’re near may sound a loud alarm this afternoon.

Don’t panic. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), is conducting a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and the Wireless Emergency Alerts at 2:20 p.m. ET to make sure the warning systems are ready to handle a large-scale or national emergency and if not, to make any technological upgrades. The EAS conveys the alert via radio and TV and test will interrupt regularly scheduled programming to deliver the approximately 60-second message in English or Spanish.

The WEA is for cell phones, but only those that have oped in for test messages. The alert will read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed,” in English or Spanish, depending on the phone’s language settings. “Most mobile phones will not display the test message. In contrast, consumers will automatically receive real emergency alerts on compatible phones (even if they do not receive the test message),” FEMA said in a written statement. This will be the second nationwide WEA test, but the first on a consumer opt-in basis.

