5 ways to start earning money with the skills you already have

That’s what is on the minds of anywhere from 41% to 95% of workers who are planning on quitting their current job due to inflexible work schedules and/or burnout. Whether you’re looking to switch up your career entirely or just find a new way of making some extra cash on the side, there are a few new methods/outlets of making money in the post-pandemic world.

When the COVID pandemic struck, we were met with human heartbreak and economic destruction. But during the months that followed, when people were forced to work from home, study, or find alternative ways to support themselves and their families, things changed.

Flexible work is here to stay: We’re at an economic inflection point. We need to reimagine the future of work by embracing flexible opportunities. That means letting people set their prices, control their schedules, and earn more meaningful incomes in ways that suit them. Consumer demands are shifting: After experiencing an unprecedented consumption shock, consumer spending behaviors changed . Digital adoption accelerated, more money is being spent on home nesting and consumers have an appetite for new types of services that fit their evolved lifestyles. Technology has drastically changed the landscape: While software-enabled platforms and on-demand marketplaces have been around for some time, they were just the beginning of the evolution our workforce is experiencing. The value of ecommerce and marketplaces is undeniable. They are crucial to the job market and consumers not only value them but expect continued platform enhancements.

We rediscovered our passions, reprioritized our spending, and ushered in a new era of productivity and connectedness.