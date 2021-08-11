5 ways to start earning money with the skills you already have

“Is my current job worth it?”
That’s what is on the minds of anywhere from 41% to 95% of workers who are planning on quitting their current job due to inflexible work schedules and/or burnout. Whether you’re looking to switch up your career entirely or just find a new way of making some extra cash on the side, there are a few new methods/outlets of making money in the post-pandemic world.
When the COVID pandemic struck, we were met with human heartbreak and economic destruction. But during the months that followed, when people were forced to work from home, study, or find alternative ways to support themselves and their families, things changed.
- Flexible work is here to stay: We’re at an economic inflection point. We need to reimagine the future of work by embracing flexible opportunities. That means letting people set their prices, control their schedules, and earn more meaningful incomes in ways that suit them.
- Consumer demands are shifting: After experiencing an unprecedented consumption shock, consumer spending behaviors changed. Digital adoption accelerated, more money is being spent on home nesting and consumers have an appetite for new types of services that fit their evolved lifestyles.
- Technology has drastically changed the landscape: While software-enabled platforms and on-demand marketplaces have been around for some time, they were just the beginning of the evolution our workforce is experiencing. The value of ecommerce and marketplaces is undeniable. They are crucial to the job market and consumers not only value them but expect continued platform enhancements.
We rediscovered our passions, reprioritized our spending, and ushered in a new era of productivity and connectedness.
Getting started
If you’re looking for new avenues to make money and gain more flexibility with your career, the resilience we saw from workers during the lowest points of the pandemic have some key takeaways that can help you get started.
Flexible labor provides a safe landing pad for people. While full-time work is very binary, flex work is not. Taking advantage of flexible work allows you to keep an income while you experiment and determine the path you want to take with your career. During this initial phase, you’ll want to have the opportunity to discover what work you can create for yourself, rather than doing a job that’s created for you. Here’s how you can dive in.
- Tap into your local community: Potential customers are right in your backyard. From getting their taxes done on time to finding a technical writer, handyman, or someone to help assemble furniture, people are looking for local service providers. Start with managing the work requests in your local area to establish yourself before scaling. Consumers are also looking for ways to support local workers, so your community is an ideal place to start acquiring customers and receiving feedback.
- Join an open marketplace: Open marketplaces allow you to browse feeds and determine what types of services people are looking for so you can gain a better understanding of the demand for your skill or craft. While there are a number of platforms out there, finding one that’s free to join will allow you instant access with low risk.
- Respond to jobs on platforms: Get to work and start responding to jobs. Accepting and completing jobs also results in reviews and ratings that can help you win future work, while you establish yourself and build trust as a go-to service provider. The people who get out there early have a huge advantage in owning the market share.
- Share your skills by teaching: Take advantage of teaching platforms like Udemy and Spayee to establish yourself as a knowledgeable expert. By serving as a resource and sharing your expertise, you also articulate the value of your skillset and enhance your credibility.
- Leverage social media: Highlight your passions and skills on social media to build your brand and a following. Social media channels provide a way for you to personify your brand, create meaningful connections and drive awareness of your offering.
Sustaining a career and maintaining a meaningful income
Once you successfully monetize your skills and identify the best ways to source customers, there are several ways to support long-term sustainability and ensure your new venture continues to work for you.
Utilizing marketing tactics to constantly enhance your online presence will help you scale. Additionally, adding verifications and qualifications will help you further build your brand and elevate your credibility and reputation. It’s essential to nurture trust and be transparent as consumer trust is everything. Following through on your commitments and being transparent will go a long way.
As the landscape continues to quickly evolve, monitoring advancements and new platform launches will help you become an early adopter, setting you apart from the competition and giving you a leg up in your respected area of work.
We’re experiencing a pivotal time in history. Both workers and consumers are driving workforce changes that are shaping the future alongside technology advancements. Whether you’re looking for an entirely new career path or alternative ways to bring in income, now is the time to take action and uncover how you can monetize the skills you already have.
Bo Fishback is the CEO of Airtasker USA.