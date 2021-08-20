This never-ending film shows something new every time you look

Look away and you’ll miss it; look again, and you’ll notice something different. That is the bet behind Infinity—a never-ending film that promises endless entertainment and a surprisingly hypnotizing experience.

Created by Universal Everything, a London-based digital art collective with a client list that includes Apple, MTV, and Radiohead, Infinity features a parade of extravagant characters, each slightly different from the other, marching, skipping, or darting across the screen. The film is composed entirely through generative design—in this case, computer programming is used to simulate human movement. With far-reaching implications in fashion, gaming, and, perhaps most surprising, healthcare, Infinity provides more than a mesmerizing experience. It’s a way to visualize variations of the human condition that can’t be described by words alone.

The premise of the film is simple: Every single character on the livestream was born from code. Every single character has a name, too. When I checked the stream while writing this story, Lord Argote trudged past in a bulbous, fluorescent blue costume, and Dr. Stehle plodded along with a striated, mother-of-pearl fur. This exact configuration, with these exact characters looking this exact way, will never repeat itself. Still, a common denominator remains. “Each character is a random combination of parameters but crafted within aesthetic rules we directed,” explains Matt Pyke, the founder of Universal Everything. “To use generative design means designing the seed.”

The seed began with a coding system that grew simulated hair onto motion capture data. The designers then observed the wide variety of figures that ensued and shaped characters by simulating—then randomizing—colors, hairstyles, and gaits. Soon enough, “an endless parade of personalities emerged,” Pyke says. “It is our role as designers to craft the rules of the seed to ensure every outcome feels alive and natural.”