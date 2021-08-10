IRS unemployment refund update: What is the timeline for August payments?

As we inch closer to the end of summer (already?), millions of Americans are still eagerly awaiting news on the next batch of tax refunds related to 2020 unemployment compensation. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has said these payment would continue “through the summer,” but it has not offered a more specific timeline, nor has it provided an update since July.

According to previous IRS announcements, payments for the last two batches began on a Wednesday, and they were spaced two weeks apart, with the first recipients seeing direct deposit payment dates of July 14 and July 28, respectively. This Wednesday, August 11, will mark two weeks since the last round. However, the IRS has not yet announced a date for August payments.

We reached out to the IRS for an update and will update this post if we hear back.

The refunds, which were first announced in March, are the result of changes authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, which excluded up to $10,200 in taxable income for people who collected unemployment in 2020. Because the changes didn’t take effect until March 11, many taxpayers who filed taxes before that date overpaid.