I sold my company and miss being the boss. Do I have seller’s remorse or pandemic restlessness?

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com .

Q. I sold my company 18 months ago and made a long-term commitment to be here. However, I am feeling some seller’s remorse and really miss running my own company. (All these feelings are probably exacerbated because of the Coronavirus.) I’m questioning what’s next.

I understand, we’re all feeling uneasy in these uncertain times. You are also dealing with something else—what I call “founderitis,” and something that plagues many founders after they sell their companies. In addition to what’s going on with the world and the darkness we are all facing, you’re going through a particularly difficult transition. You were used to making all the decisions and now you feel like you are no longer in charge and are likely following new processes that may involve reporting to other people and can take much longer than you are used to.

A few things I hope you will consider: