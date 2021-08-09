The Pentagon is mandating vaccines for the military. Here’s a list of other orgs requiring them, too

Members of the military have until September 15 to get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an announcement by the Pentagon and endorsed by President Biden.

That date is subject to change, if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the vaccine comes sooner, or if cases continue to rise.

The Pentagon reports that while different branches of the military have varying vaccination rates, more than 1 million members are fully vaccinated and over 230,000 received one dose.

In a memo to the troops, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, “I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the President, if l feel the need to do so. To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force.”