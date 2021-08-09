Expect long waits, as Canada reopens its land borders to Americans, including tourists

Canada has reopened its land borders to Americans.
Since March 2020, the U.S.-Canada border has been closed to nonessential travel.
Eligible to cross the border are permanent residents of the United States or French citizens who are residents of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon. Travelers who do not meet the eligibility requirements or safety precautions may be denied entry to Canada and could face fines during arrival.
The Canada Border Services Agency has not said how many visitors they expect to due to the border reopening, but visitors should plan for longer processing and wait times when crossing.
“CBSA will not compromise the health and safety of Canadians for the sake of border wait times,” CBSA Rebecca Purdy said in a written statement.
To cross the border, travelers must use the ArriveCAN app, which is available on the App Store or Google Play. If entering Canada by land or air, individuals have to submit their information, proof of vaccination, and negative COVID-19 test on the app within 72 hours before arriving. People traveling by sea need to upload their information when or before they arrive due to possible WiFi issues on the water.
When returning to the United States from Canada, there’s not a requirement to show a negative Covid-19 status or proof of vaccination.
The United States hasn’t opened up its borders to Canada and Mexico residents for travel yet. The closure runs through August 21, but the Biden administration plans to implement a phased reopening, where almost all foreign travelers entering the country will need to have proof of vaccination.
Canada is expected to open its borders to other foreign travelers on September 7.