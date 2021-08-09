Expect long waits, as Canada reopens its land borders to Americans, including tourists

Since March 2020, the U.S.-Canada border has been closed to nonessential travel.

Eligible to cross the border are permanent residents of the United States or French citizens who are residents of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon. Travelers who do not meet the eligibility requirements or safety precautions may be denied entry to Canada and could face fines during arrival.

The Canada Border Services Agency has not said how many visitors they expect to due to the border reopening, but visitors should plan for longer processing and wait times when crossing.