COVID-19 transmission map: Only 12 states aren’t at the CDC’s highest threat level

If you’re wondering how different states are faring with the level of community transmission of COVID-19, sadly the answer isn’t too optimistic for any of them. The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data , which covers the most recent seven days ending August 8 shows that 38 out of 50 states are at the highest alert level the CDC designates (“high”). Only 12 states come in below the highest level—but they aren’t doing much better. All 12 states are in the second-highest alert level (“substantial”) when it comes to levels of community transmission.

As you can see from the map below, 38 states are listed as having the top “high” level of community transmission. That means they have 100 or more infected people per 100,000 persons in the last seven days.

The states faring better don’t have anything to brag about, however. Those states are in the “substantial” category which means that have 50–99.99 infected persons per 100,000 people in the last seven days. States that slot into this category includes:

Colorado

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

North Dakota

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Vermont

Washington, D.C. is also in the “substantial” category. And when it comes to including all U.S. territories and states, only three made the most desirable category—the “low” one, which means levels of community transmission are between 0 and 9.99 per 100,000 people. Those territories include the Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, and the Republic of Marshall Islands.