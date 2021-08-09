COVID-19 transmission map: Only 12 states aren’t at the CDC’s highest threat level

If you’re wondering how different states are faring with the level of community transmission of COVID-19, the answer isn’t great for all of them.

The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, which covers the most recent seven days ending August 8, shows that 38 out of the 50 states are at the highest alert level the CDC designates (“high”). Only 12 states come in below the highest level, but they aren’t doing much better. All 12 states are in the second-highest alert level (“substantial”).

The top “high” level of community transmission means a state has 100 or more infected people per 100,000 persons in the last seven days.

The “substantial” category means a state had 50-99.99 infected persons per 100,000 people in the last seven days. The dozen states are: