Passport renewal nightmare: Delays leave travelers with diminishing hope of leaving the country in 2021

If you’re planning to leave the country this year, know that time is running out to renew your passport. The State Department’s passport arm is experiencing severe delays :

Expedited service, which typically takes 2-3 weeks, now takes up to 12 weeks (plus $60 extra)

Note that these 12-18 week timeframes start the day they receive your application, not the day you mailed it—and the Passport Office emphasizes that it is also experiencing significant mail delays. Fun! You can pay an extra $17.56 for one- to two-day mail delivery of the completed passport.

If you want to know how much this costs: Here’s a Fee Calculator. An adult passport card plus a book, expedited with fast mail delivery, costs $217.56.

If you’re in a hurry: You can try to snag an appointment at a local passport agency (not to be confused with a passport acceptance facility), which may require driving or flying to another city. New appointment times open at midnight online and are gone by 12:01 a.m. The hitch: These charge same-day $60 fees, and require proof of international travel within 72 hours, which is an anxiety-inducing timeline. You can also call your local representative in Congress for help getting appointments, though they are overwhelmed, too.