Dangerous dehumidifiers sold at Lowe’s, Costco, Walmart, and Menards recalled over fire hazard fears

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of over 2 million dehumidifiers due to incidents of the units overheating and catching fire. While no injuries have been reported yet, the resulting fires have caused over $17 million in property damages across 107 incidents.

The faulty units are made by manufacturer New Widetech, but sold under multiple brand names and model numbers. Those brand names include AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby / Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter.

The specific model number and capacities of the affected units are listed on the CPSC’s notice for the recall here. The faulty units were widely sold at different retailers in the U.S. including at Lowe’s, Costco, Walmart, and Menards stores. The defective units were on sale from February 2009 to August 2017 at a price range of between $120 and $430.

The CPSC is advising customers who have one of the faulty units to stop using it immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. However, the CPSC notes that consumers should not expect a full refund of the original purchase price, rather they will get a pro-rated refund based on the age of their dehumidifier.