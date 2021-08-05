4 ways entrepreneurs can harness their creativity

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Entrepreneurs have to use their creativity to solve problems they’ll face on a day-to-day basis. You may face unexpected challenges, like quickly fixing a broken supply chain if a supplier goes out of business. Or you may have to deal with an angry customer you can’t afford to lose.

Being creative is a skill you can develop. That may sound crazy to you. We’ve reached a point where we encourage virtually anyone to be a leader, but we’re still hesitant to say that anyone can be creative. Here I’ll share ways you can start harnessing your creativity. By following some practical steps, you can open your mind to new ways of thinking and bring fresh creative ideas to your business practices. READ A VARIETY OF BOOKS

The phrase “leaders are readers” sounds like a cliche, but I find that it’s accurate. To be creative, you need to make connections between various bits of knowledge. And your body of knowledge relies on the information you collect over time. It’s important to read a large number of books from a variety of genres. Don’t restrict yourself to business and leadership books. A look at Bill Gates’ recommended books will show you that he reads everything from history to fiction. Even books that are unrelated to your work can offer value in unexpected ways. It’s by reading about everything from human nature to economics, with some great stories in between, that you create room for possibilities. You might come up with or find an unexpected connection that sparks creativity.

TRY FREEWRITING Along with reading, writing is a powerful tool that can be leveraged for creative thinking. In particular, freewriting is a method used by writers and other creative people to overcome mental blocks. It’s also a way to force your brain to find your best ideas. Let’s look at how this works. Start by setting a timer. If you’re doing this for the first time, then five or 10 minutes is enough. But 20 minutes is a good amount of time for you to see how freewriting helps.

Once the timer starts, you should write or type whatever comes to your mind. Don’t stop to edit, correct mistakes, or filter what comes to you. As time goes by, your brain will expel surface-level thoughts. Sooner or later, you will be compelled to create something new. If you focus on a business problem or a particular idea, you’ll be surprised by interesting insights that can actually resolve your issues. CREATE DOODLES

Like freewriting, doodling is a way to involve your motor muscles to trigger creative thinking. Books like The Doodle Revolution and The Back of the Napkin are great resources for expanding the ability to draw to create solutions. When you express your problems and possible answers as a visual process map using arrows, scribbles, and drawings, you’ll find it easier to understand complex issues. Doodling also works great as a collaborative tool. You can brainstorm as a group by collaboratively drawing and making visual maps. Quite often, you’ll find interesting ideas and solutions you might not have been able to uncover otherwise.

GO FOR A WALK Here’s a more active way to increase your creativity: Take a walk. Stanford researchers found that walking made people perform better at divergent thinking. If you’re ever stuck on ways to improve workflows or create a more engaging marketing campaign, consider taking a brisk 30-minute walk.

According to the study, even walking on a treadmill facing a blank wall has positive effects. It’s very likely that walking stimulates your mind and body, which leads to creative thinking. And if you walk outdoors, you also benefit from inspiration from things around you. CONCLUSION The ability to be creative is something that grows the more you work at it. I’ve shared several ways you can actively draw out interesting thoughts and new ways to resolve problems.

