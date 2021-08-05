How a cloud anywhere approach solves business challenges

Companies today are competing in an application-centric world. And in order to provide differentiated experiences to their customers, they’re working hard to ensure they’re accelerating their digital transformations to accommodate for today and plan for tomorrow—whether that’s with a multiplayer game that extends across the globe or a smart manufacturing arm that’s helping to build automobiles. Companies like these want to take advantage of the cloud for cost and scalability, but their workloads often need to be as close to the end user or point of data creation as possible—which often requires a hybrid cloud approach.

CLOUD ANYWHERE USE CASES



In these scenarios, companies can have operations that require near real-time access and delivery of data; sometimes they need to process large data sets that aren’t easy or cost effective to move to the cloud; or they might be required to follow contractual or information security regulations. Low latency, local data processing, and data residency use cases often result in companies wanting to mix cloud with on-premises data centers and edge locations—whether that’s on-site at a healthcare clinic, a 5G cell tower, or even a disconnected environment. For example, a financial institution might want to deliver digital banking services, such as mobile payments, all while continuing to keep customer data secure and local. Or an interactive, live video-streaming service might need to take advantage of services at the edge of a 5G network to achieve ultra-low latency so that they can livestream high-resolution video and high-fidelity audio, in addition to embedding interactive experiences into live video streams.

PROVIDING HIGH RESPONSIVENESS WHEREVER ITS NEEDED



Let’s begin with low latency, in which two general trends are appearing. The first is around current and emerging applications that need to be as close to the data creation or consumption as possible, like video streaming, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) apps, multiplayer games, telecom companies, and even business applications like manufacturing execution systems (MES), high-frequency trading, and medical diagnostics. For example, Riot Games was able to reduce Valorant’s (a competitive multiplayer game) latency by 5–10 milliseconds for players in strategic regions with AWS Outposts, which provided an enhanced end-user experience to its customers. Riot Games was able to rapidly move production workloads to Outposts with no changes in its server application because Outposts uses the same AWS infrastructure, services (including Intel®-powered compute), APIs, and tools as AWS Regions.

The second trend is around cloud migration efforts for organizations that are modernizing their infrastructure and operations and have legacy applications, which need near real-time responsiveness. For instance, Mindbody (a leading technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries) migrated its complex legacy on-premises applications to AWS Local Zones without an expensive revamp of its architecture. This has allowed it to provide a seamless experience for its end users by providing single-digit millisecond latency while continuing to accelerate its digital transformation to the cloud.