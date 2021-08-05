IRS tax refund update: Faulty ‘math error’ notices sent to people who claimed stimulus check credits

Remember what it felt like when your teacher marked something as “incorrect” on your homework, but then the correction itself turned out to be incorrect? Well, millions of American taxpayers may feel like they’re in that very situation right now.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued some 5 million “math error notices” that neglected to inform people of their full legal rights, according to an update from the Taxpayer Advocate Service this week. The letters, sent as a result of corrections the IRS made to people’s tax returns, made no mention of a key detail: that taxpayers only have 60 days to dispute the error in question.

“[O]mission of this critical piece of information was beyond just bad customer service; it was a clear infringement of a taxpayer’s right to be informed and right to a fair and just tax system,” the TAS writes in a blog post.

According to the TAS, the faulty letters were sent to taxpayers who claimed the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 tax returns. The credit allowed people who didn’t get their first or second stimulus checks—or who didn’t get the full amounts—to claim them on their returns and receive them as part of a tax refund. As we wrote earlier this week, this option has caused a lot of confusion about eligibility, which has resulted in a lot of legitimate math errors.