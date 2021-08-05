These 7 exciting iPhone 13 rumors suggest you should wait to upgrade

August is here, and that can only mean one thing: Lots of people asking whether they should buy a new iPhone now or wait for the next one.

It’s a reasonable question given that new iPhones arrive every fall, and while the rumored iPhone 13 doesn’t sound like a radical departure from last year’s iPhone 12, Apple will almost certainly find ways to make you wish that you’d waited.

If your iPhone’s on the fritz and are wondering what to expect from the iPhone 13, here’s what the rumor mill is saying:

Standard disclaimer applies: All the above are based on rumors from industry analysts, supply chain sources, and often-pseudonymous Twitter leakers. Some of these features may not materialize, and Apple may have successfully kept other features secret.