These 7 exciting iPhone 13 rumors suggest you should wait to upgrade

August is here, and that can only mean one thing: Lots of people asking whether they should buy a new iPhone now or wait for the next one.
It’s a reasonable question given that new iPhones arrive every fall, and while the rumored iPhone 13 doesn’t sound like a radical departure from last year’s iPhone 12, Apple will almost certainly find ways to make you wish that you’d waited.
If your iPhone’s on the fritz and are wondering what to expect from the iPhone 13, here’s what the rumor mill is saying:
- Same screen sizes as before, but with smoother 120 Hz refresh rates for the Pro models to make scrolling and animations look much smoother
- A slightly smaller front camera notch
- A bigger battery inside for longer battery life
- Portrait video and astrophotography camera modes
- Better ultra-wide lenses with wider aperture
- Sensor-shift stabilization and Lidar depth scanning on the standard iPhone instead of just the Pro
- An always-on display mode, similar to the Apple Watch
Standard disclaimer applies: All the above are based on rumors from industry analysts, supply chain sources, and often-pseudonymous Twitter leakers. Some of these features may not materialize, and Apple may have successfully kept other features secret.
All of which means you should probably just wait and see at this point unless your current phone doesn’t work any more. Or better yet, buy a used or refurbished iPhone instead and take yourself out of the tech product hype cycle entirely.