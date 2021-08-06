See just how well vaccines slow the spread of the delta variant

To quote a popular Twitter meme, I don’t know who needs to hear this, but vaccinations are proven to give protection against COVID-19. And yes, they also help protect against the new delta variant .

Now, a razor-sharp data visualization from the Financial Times demonstrates just how much vaccines are making a difference. It charts COVID’s spread over the past three months, as the delta variant has come into prominence. It lists the 10 states with the highest vaccination rates, and the 10 states with the lowest vaccination rates. And it shows how both COVID infections and hospitalizations have grown in each of these states since July 1.

The story, in a nutshell, is that COVID is surging just as you’ve heard, increasingly fueled by the frightening delta variant. Every single state on the list has more infections now, in early August, than they did in July. However, vaccination rates have made a profound difference. In states with high vaccination rates, the surge is virtually nonexistent.

In Vermont, where 78% of the population is fully vaccinated, infections are incredibly rare. Out of 100,000 people, only a handful have contracted COVID. The number of people hospitalized is virtually null. And a very similar story plays out across Maine, Maryland, and New Hampshire, where vaccination rates approach 70% (that magical number you may have heard about for herd immunity).