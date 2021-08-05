Meow Wolf’s new Denver installation sold 35,000 tickets in one day

The delta variant may be putting a damper on what was supposed to be a triumphant return for live events, but not everyone is willing to just keep putting off their plans to gather in public indefinitely.

Meow Wolf, the immersive entertainment company known for its trippy installations, has announced the details for its third permanent attraction, Convergence Station, which will open to the public on September 17 in Denver.

Within 24 hours, the company sold over 35,000 tickets to the new attraction, Meow Wolf tells Fast Company. As of late Wednesday, ticket sales were nearing the 40,000 mark.

Convergence Station is described as “the first stop on a quantum journey of exploration and discovery as passengers traverse new world.” To create the ambitious installation, Meow Wolf says it worked with more than 110 collaborating artists who are based in Colorado, in addition to 200 in-house artists. It took three years to complete and includes 79 “unique projects.”