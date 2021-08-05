Businesses on Yelp can now list if they require proof of vaccination for customers

Yelp is rolling out a new set of labels that allow businesses on the platform to specify if they require proof from customers that they are vaccinated and whether their own staff is fully vaccinated. For now, these optional “Proof of vaccination required” and “All staff fully vaccinated” attributes appear to only be available for select businesses, including those operating in the nightlife, restaurant, and food industries.

Yelp says it’s rolling out the new optional attributes due to the increasing spread of the delta variant of COVID-19. Of course, since Yelp exists on the internet, businesses need to protect more than their staff and customers from the virus. They also need to protect themselves from angry anti-vaxxers and the vaccine hesitant who may be upset they are posting vaccination policies at all.

That’s why Yelp is also proactively monitoring the listing of businesses who opt-in to one or both of these new attributes. Announcing the new attributes, Yelp noted, “since the start of the pandemic, we’ve seen incidents of ‘review bombing’ increase around the health and safety precautions businesses implement. Reviews from customers that criticize a business’s vaccination requirements violate our special COVID-19 Content Guidelines, which were introduced in March 2020 to protect businesses from reputational harm related to the pandemic.”

In other words, if your negative Yelp review is about the business’s efforts to help stop the spread of the pandemic and keep everyone safe, expect it to be removed from the business’s listing. Keep doing it, and you can expect to be removed from Yelp, too.