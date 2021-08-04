Is delta plus worse than the delta variant? Here’s what the latest research says

A new variant is on the scene: delta plus. What fresh hell is this? Read on.

What is Delta Plus?

Not to be confused with Delta Air Lines Comfort Plus, delta plus is an emerging variant of COVID-19. It is essentially delta with a bit of mutation. All viruses mutate, so this in itself is not interesting.

So why do we care?

Because delta plus has cropped up in the U.K., the United States, Portugal, India, Canada, Germany, Russia, and, this week, South Korea, which indicates that it’s transmissible and spreads far and wide. It could easily become a dominant strain.

Is it like delta but more powerful?

No, it’s not laundry detergent. The “plus” is misleading. So far, some researchers in India think that delta plus may be more resistant to some treatments, as well as possibly more transmissible, though both are debated. We would likely know by now if delta plus were a hellion variant that will kill us all, but empirical research is needed.