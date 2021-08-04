Delta variant update: This tracker map shows COVID hotspots from NYC to Florida to California

The last thing we wanted to be doing in the summer of 2021 is writing about COVID-19 dashboards, but the worsening situation with the delta variant sadly calls for it. Nationwide, new coronavirus cases are up 139% over the last two weeks, according to data from the New York Times, while hospitalizations are up 92%.

But the spread is not happening evenly across the board. At the state level, Southern states such as Louisiana, Florida, and Arkansas are seeing some of the highest current infection rates, while New England states such as Maine and Vermont are seeing some of the lowest. However, state-level figures can be deceiving because hotspots can still exist at the local level.

The folks at Esri, a spatial-analytics software company, have created a useful map series that lets you drill down into the latest COVID-19 data at the county level, and even lets you search your neighborhood. This is especially useful right now as the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend extra precautions—notably, indoor mask-wearing—for people in areas with high levels of spread.

Esri’s map, updated weekly, uses data from Johns Hopkins University, and lets you hover over specific counties to bring up information about what’s happening on the ground. (The map does not break out data for specific variants, but figures from the CDC suggest the delta variant accounts for the vast majority of current infections.) It tells you the county’s current “trend,” which is based on new recent cases along with estimated active cases. The five trend categories are defined this way: