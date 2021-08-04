My competitor seems to be the new darling of customers and investors. What should I do?

Maybe you should be worried, but I am a fan of worrying about what you can control as opposed to fretting over what you cannot. I also believe that you have way more in your control than not.

You do have to watch the competition, but you can’t be too affected by things they are doing. If we focus too much on the competition, we lose sight of where we are going. It’s hard to run up the stairs when you are always looking right and left, and at who’s coming up behind you. And, it’s not always as important as you might think. It is important for you to stay grounded in your vision or strategy.

What you can do is address what is in your control. If things are good, ask yourself what you can do to make them great. The way to do that is to get an honest look at where you are and then look at where you are going—and where you want to be going. Then you will have to make sure you can get there. I don’t want to leave you in a puddle, but all of us need to know where we are in the world and what we can do to get better. Be real. Where do you stack up and what will it take to improve?