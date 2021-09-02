The kids’ book that makes Siete Family Foods CEO Miguel Garza cry

Américo Paredes Paredes’s story paints a vivid picture of the Mexican American experience and the duality of identities.

Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike

Phil Knight

The story of a startup that crossed the chasm and became an iconic global brand.

Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln

Doris Kearns Goodwin

A lesson in leadership about how Lincoln worked.

Love You Forever

Robert Munsch

“I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be.” [It’s great to] read to your kids, then cry.