advertisement
advertisement
  • 7:00 am

The kids’ book that makes Siete Family Foods CEO Miguel Garza cry

Siete Family Foods CEO Miguel Garza shares his reading list

The kids’ book that makes Siete Family Foods CEO Miguel Garza cry
[Illustration: Michael Arnold]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

George Washington Gómez

Américo Paredes
Paredes’s story paints a vivid picture of the Mexican American experience and the duality of identities.

advertisement

Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike

Phil Knight
The story of a startup that crossed the chasm and became an iconic global brand.

Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln

Doris Kearns Goodwin
A lesson in leadership about how Lincoln worked.

Love You Forever

Robert Munsch
“I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be.” [It’s great to] read to your kids, then cry.

advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life