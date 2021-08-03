NY Governor Andrew Cuomo faces renewed calls to resign as state confirms sexual harassment

After a months-long investigation, the state of New York has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, both working in and outside of the governor’s office.

New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, made the announcement during a Tuesday morning press conference. The sexual harassment findings are a violation of state and federal law. The investigation was carried out by two outside attorneys who, after interviewing nearly 180 people associated with the accusations, confirmed a dozen of the accusations through multiple sources.

But despite the renewed pressure to resign, the governor is still refusing to step down and contends he did not engage in inappropriate behavior. Shortly after the first accusations were made public, Cuomo’s fellow New York Democrats—including both of the state’s U.S. senators, Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer—called for his resignation. Now, additional top-ranking Democrats have chimed in, along with calls for impeachment if the governor refuses to step down.

In a rebuttal to the investigation, Cuomo’s attorney publicly shared on the governor’s website an 85-page report, which called the probe’s findings “biased” and said it “purposefully omits key evidence.”