Mejuri cofounder and CEO Noura Sakkijha ends the day with some Lenny Kravitz

Lizzo It’s such an empowering song and projects the confidence we all need to start the day on a high note.

Summertime

Ella Fitzgerald

When I really need to concentrate, I put on jazz music.

The Steps

Haim

At the beginning of lockdown, our team put together a WFH playlist on Spotify, which is where I discovered this song. I love the insouciance in their music.

My Future

Billie Eilish

I am a big fan of Billie—she is unapologetically herself and her soothing (and almost hypnotic) voice is incredibly unique.