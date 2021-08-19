Mejuri cofounder and CEO Noura Sakkijha ends the day with some Lenny Kravitz

Good as Hell
Lizzo
It’s such an empowering song and projects the confidence we all need to start the day on a high note.
Summertime
Ella Fitzgerald
When I really need to concentrate, I put on jazz music.
The Steps
Haim
At the beginning of lockdown, our team put together a WFH playlist on Spotify, which is where I discovered this song. I love the insouciance in their music.
My Future
Billie Eilish
I am a big fan of Billie—she is unapologetically herself and her soothing (and almost hypnotic) voice is incredibly unique.
It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over
Lenny Kravitz
When I finish my day, I want to celebrate the small wins and appreciate what the failures can teach me; it is how I evolve.