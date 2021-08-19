advertisement
Mejuri cofounder and CEO Noura Sakkijha ends the day with some Lenny Kravitz

‘At the beginning of lockdown, our team put together a WFH playlist on Spotify, which is where I discovered “The Steps” by Haim. I love the insouciance in their music.’

Mejuri cofounder and CEO Noura Sakkijha ends the day with some Lenny Kravitz
[Illustration: Michael Arnold]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read
Good as Hell

Lizzo
It’s such an empowering song and projects the confidence we all need to start the day on a high note.

Summertime

Ella Fitzgerald
When I really need to concentrate, I put on jazz music.

The Steps

Haim
At the beginning of lockdown, our team put together a WFH playlist on Spotify, which is where I discovered this song. I love the insouciance in their music.

My Future

Billie Eilish
I am a big fan of Billie—she is unapologetically herself and her soothing (and almost hypnotic) voice is incredibly unique.

It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over

Lenny Kravitz
When I finish my day, I want to celebrate the small wins and appreciate what the failures can teach me; it is how I evolve.

