5 ways to separate real ESG leadership from greenwashing

Recently, in a landmark ruling against Royal Dutch Shell on May 26 , a court in the Netherlands established that global climate policy was enforceable under Dutch national law. Shell must demonstrably reduce its emissions by 45% by 2030, or the company will be found in violation of human rights.

Interestingly, this ruling came after Shell had made public strides to commit to more environmentally friendly operations. As far back as 2018, Shell has been linking executive pay to reducing its carbon footprint. More recently, under pressure from stakeholders and activists, Shell announced plans to cut carbon emissions and hit net zero by 2050. So, while commitments have been made, and some actions have been taken, is this enough to say that Shell has been greenwashing?

The reality is that, when it comes to greenwashing, there are many shades of green. Like many other global companies, indeed, Shell has sustainability strategies and disclosures in the public domain. However, in this new era of stakeholder capitalism, companies can’t just talk the talk, they must walk the walk on sustainability. In this light, what could be penalized here is the lack of clarity in disclosures, and lack of urgency in setting specific timelines to enforce the actions that were promised. So the Dutch court ruling demonstrated that just saying that you’re on the journey to do better is no longer cutting it—and the public has played a growing role in upholding these standards.

Probing for greenwashing: a shift in public consciousness

Prior to the Shell case, the world may have known about greenwashing, but didn’t care enough to fix it. Why now, in 2021, does greenwashing exist?