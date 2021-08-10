Why TikTok star Jazmyn W. isn’t sweating social media’s dark side

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Fast Company is doing a series of profiles featuring up-and-coming content creators across social media to get an inside look at the highs and lows of the creator economy.

For five years, Jazmyn worked her professional job while doing comedy on the side. But a promotion of all things put her future into clearer focus. “I remember coming home and I told my husband, ‘I’m about to get this promotion.’ And he was like, ‘well, if you get this promotion, that is the career path that you’ve chosen—comedy is just a hobby at that point,'” Jazmyn recalls. “Three weeks later, I quit my job. It was either I’m going to keep going with this career path—which I liked, but it wasn’t my passion—or I’m going to do what I’m actually passionate about and see where that takes me.” Where it’s taken her is a full-time career as a digital content creator and standup comedian. @jazmynjw Don’t ask me nothing!!! ???? #angrywife #marriedlife #goals #relationshipgoals #love ♬ original sound – Jazmyn W

Jazmyn began pursuing comedy out of college as something creative to do on the side. “I was trying to act or maybe do modeling. And I remember my dad telling me he did standup a couple times and won $100 at an amateur night,” Jazmyn says. “I thought to myself, I know I’m funnier than him. So if my dad can do it, I know I can do it.” While pursuing comedy, Jazmyn was also creating online with makeup tutorials as well as fashion, food, and travel posts across Instagram and YouTube dating back to 2016. She maintained a finance and lifestyle blog as well.

“I did do a lot of different things,” Jazmyn says. “I just wanted to create content that people could relate to.” But Jazmyn didn’t blow up online until she joined TikTok in 2019. “I heard that you could grow really quickly on there,” says Jazmyn, who currently has 1.4 million followers on the platform compared to 146,000 on Instagram and 16,000 on YouTube. “I think it’s because of how short the context is—it’s very easy to digest. And the TikTok algorithm does a really good job at showing you what it believes you want to see. I’m on Black TikTok, honey! I don’t see any anything I don’t like.”

Jazmyn considers her jumping on the trend of posting TikToks in the spirit of “what this item says about you” to be her tipping point on the platform, particularly when she posted videos about the character traits of Black women with different natural hairstyles. @jazmynjw #greenscreen #whatthissays #naturalhair #fyp ♬ Lobby Music (Original Soundtrack) – Kahoot! “I felt like there weren’t enough creators making content for women of color,” she says. “If you go back and watch those videos, I didn’t say anything negative about natural hair. I have natural hair myself, and I think a lot of times when we talk about Black women’s hair, it’s associated with negativity. I just didn’t want to contribute to that.”

It sounds obvious, but having that early success guided Jazmyn into her current lane on TikTok: posting comedic takes on such everyday situations as dating, Karens, social media influencers, and “angrily” cooking for her husband, from her point of view as a millennial Black woman. “I Googled how many Black women live in the U.S., and it was 21 million, and I was like, what if only Black women watched my content and cared about who I was? Twenty-one million is pretty good!” she says. “So I started to create content about my experience as a Black woman moving throughout the world.” However, social media comments rarely augur well for women. Let alone a woman who’s a comedian. Let alone a Black woman who’s a comedian.

But Jazmyn hasn’t been pressed. “I worked in corporate America. I’ve worked in toxic work environments before,” she says. “TikTok, at the end of the day, is a corporate company. So there’s going to be bias. There’s going to be racial bias or bias against particular types of content. I am expecting that. It doesn’t shock me. I’m just glad that it has given me a platform to reach people who otherwise wouldn’t know who the heck I was. “Do I think that shadow banning and racial bias is okay? No, it’s not okay. But it’s not my platform,” she continues. “It’s really just using this platform to get to the other goals that you have. If I was TikTok’s girlfriend, TikTok is my sugar daddy. If my sugar daddy is tripping, am I going to go complain? No, you have a sugar daddy! And one day my sugar daddy might up and have a heart attack, and it may not exist anymore, but hopefully I’ve used it to get where I need to go.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jazmyn W (@jazmynjw)

Thanks to her “sugar daddy,” she’s well on her way to maximizing her career as a standup comedian. On the strength of her online presence, Jazmyn headlined two comedy shows in San Francisco earlier this summer. “Just over 200 people came out to see me do standup. I had never done 45 minutes before,” she says. “That was just such a huge accomplishment for me. I could’ve cried.” As far as her online content, Jazmyn wants to continue pumping out different series, testing a few exclusively on Instagram, such as “Is It Good Tho?” where she gives her frank opinions on food and drinks from famed eateries around Los Angeles.

