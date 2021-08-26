advertisement
Pangaia’s Chief Innovation Officer Amanda Parkes listens to podcasts about plants

‘Form and function and aesthetics are most powerful when blended.’

[Illustration: Michael Arnold]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read
Instagram

@blackforager
Hilarious adventures in discovering alternative wild foods. You can never learn enough quirky things about plants.

Website

Dezeen.com
I go there to be reminded of how beautiful design can be problem-solving. Form and function and aesthetics are most powerful when blended.

Podcast

Bio Eats World
Cutting-edge conversation topics digging into how biology is fundamentally transforming the future.

Twitter

@neiltyson
An astrophysicist and science communicator, he’s the author of my favorite quote: “The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe it.”

