NYC’s vaccine mandate puts controversial (and glitchy) Excelsior Pass back in the spotlight

advertisement advertisement advertisement

On Tuesday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed that the city would be the first to establish a proof-of-vaccination mandate for a slew of activities, including dining indoors, exercising in gyms, and watching movies in theaters. According to de Blasio, proof will be communicated through either the official paper card issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); a new citywide health pass set to debut mid-August; or the much-debated statewide Excelsior Pass, which provides a QR code that can be scanned to verify vaccination status.

advertisement

advertisement

As cities across the country may consider following New York’s lead, the Excelsior Pass—a prototype for the kind of vaccine passport necessary, if such a policy were carried out—could be put back in the spotlight for its less-than-favorable attributes. First, there are the glitches: According to a rundown from the MIT Technology Review, many users reported database errors when using the smartphone app. Furthermore, the system, which operates by pulling information from state immunization records, can be easily foiled by a data entry mistake at a vaccine clinic—a misspelled name or a typo in a birthdate, for example. More importantly, there’s the hefty price tag: As the New York Times reports, while the state has already spent $2.5 million to engineer the system through a partnership with IBM, the total cost could ultimately multiply to as much as $17 million. That’s as IBM’s three-year contract requires it to create a “road map” to scale the health pass to 20 million individuals—the entire population of New York state—and to also potentially function as proof of age, driver’s license, or other health records.

advertisement

advertisement